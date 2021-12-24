BOMB (BOMB) Trading Up 50.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $331,713.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,960.15 or 0.99721662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.52 or 0.01323849 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003719 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,717 coins and its circulating supply is 894,929 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

