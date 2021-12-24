Bonded Finance Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.73 million and $277,065.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006981 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

