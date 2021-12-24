Bonfida (FIDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.82 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $212.48 million and $3.82 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00009282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.90 or 0.07958730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.86 or 0.99821321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007340 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

