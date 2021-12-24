BOOM (BOOM) One Day Volume Tops $55,749.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $55,749.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,132,106 coins and its circulating supply is 778,101,373 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

