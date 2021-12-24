Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,964.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $152,737.62 and $20,964.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00005005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.07899021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,021.79 or 1.00077727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

