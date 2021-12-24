Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00005225 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $159,549.52 and $74,202.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

