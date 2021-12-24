BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) vs. Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) Financial Contrast

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Growth Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:GCAC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Growth Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.07% 14.85% 6.23% Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BorgWarner and Growth Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.03 $500.00 million $3.22 13.55 Growth Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BorgWarner and Growth Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 6 5 0 2.33 Growth Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

BorgWarner currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than Growth Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Growth Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Growth Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About Growth Capital Acquisition

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

