Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $113.05 million and $6.03 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00292587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

