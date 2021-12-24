Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.03 ($0.04). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3.03 ($0.04), with a volume of 12,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.85.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

