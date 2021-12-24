Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.37

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.37 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.40). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 428,064 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.72 million and a P/E ratio of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.37.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

