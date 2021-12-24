BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.86 and last traded at C$11.86. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 102.88, a current ratio of 103.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$188.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

