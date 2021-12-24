Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

