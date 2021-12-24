Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post sales of $117.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $120.20 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.52.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

