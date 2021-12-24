Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

