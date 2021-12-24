Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELOX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.