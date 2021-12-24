Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.67 million and the lowest is $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $403.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.90 million to $420.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $6,798,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $790.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

