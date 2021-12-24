Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce sales of $14.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.64 million and the highest is $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $1,473,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

