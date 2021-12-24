Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE MOV opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,517 shares of company stock worth $3,189,191. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

