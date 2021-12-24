Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.45 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post $154.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $589.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $609.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $649.52 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SBRA stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

