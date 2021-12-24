Brokerages Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will announce $342.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

