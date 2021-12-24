Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.12. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,534. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 104.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,458,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 1,258,812 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

