Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,814,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,207,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 760,932 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

