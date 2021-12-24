Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,233,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $11,287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 214,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,354. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a P/E ratio of -48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

