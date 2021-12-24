Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to Post $2.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the highest is $2.20. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

