Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 595,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,512. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.63.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

