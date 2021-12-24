Brokers Issue Forecasts for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for 41246 (APO.V) in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

