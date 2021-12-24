BSC Station (BSCS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.71 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $8.30 million and $4.71 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.08 or 0.07902228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,094.72 or 1.00013394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars.

