BSCView (BSCV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,165.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $261,945.42 and $41,165.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

