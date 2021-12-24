BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.41

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.41 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 171.90 ($2.27). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.23), with a volume of 8,037,670 shares traded.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.65) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.44) price target on BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

