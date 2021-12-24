BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $3.67. BTCS shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 134,872 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in BTCS during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BTCS during the third quarter valued at about $419,000.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

