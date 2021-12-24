Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Tops $63.16 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Bytom has a total market cap of $63.16 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,722,742,762 coins and its circulating supply is 1,625,937,406 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

