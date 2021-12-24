CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,768. CAE has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

