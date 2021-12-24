Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Trading Down 1.9%

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 515 ($6.80). Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The company has a market cap of £13.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 474.29.

Get Caffyns alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.