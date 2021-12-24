CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

