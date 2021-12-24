CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

