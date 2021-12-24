Callisto Network Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $87,447.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.07973025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

