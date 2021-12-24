Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 6.08% of Cambria Cannabis ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of TOKE opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

