Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,214 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW opened at $338.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.17 and its 200-day moving average is $302.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

