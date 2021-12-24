Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,295 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.25 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $54.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

