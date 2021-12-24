Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,018 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34.

