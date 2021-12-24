Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $94.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47.

