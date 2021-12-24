Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,749 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 20.64% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period.

HDMV stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

