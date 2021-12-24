Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

