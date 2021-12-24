Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $120.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $123.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

