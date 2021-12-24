Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

