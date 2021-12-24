Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.57 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.39 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

