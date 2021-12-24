Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $92,341,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

