Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

