Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

