Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.93 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.73 and a 200-day moving average of $353.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $262.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

