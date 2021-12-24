Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.10 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

